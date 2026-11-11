Revamped medical device PLI to boost localisation, widen manufacturing base

The Centre’s revamped production-linked incentive scheme for medical devices (PLI-MD) is expected to bring component suppliers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into its fold, widening the scope of incentives beyond finished devices. The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) on Tuesday relaxed several eligibility conditions and revised the categorisation of components under the scheme. According to industry executives, the restructuring shifts the focus from therapeutic categories to different stages of the manufacturing supply chain, addressing some of the limitations of the first phase and potentially improving India’s competitiveness in medical technology. Under the revised framework, the four target segments (TS) have been reorganised to cover medical consumables and disposables (TS1), critical components (TS2), high-end medical devices where domestic manufacturing is at a nascent stage (TS3), and high-end devices that are currently only assembled in India (TS4).

“The shift towards manufacturing depth was a more effective way of incentivising domestic value addition and capacity creation than organising incentives around therapeutic classifications,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED). He added that bringing component manufacturers and MSME suppliers into the scheme for the first time could attract specialist overseas raw material and component makers to India, helping domestic manufacturers gain a cost and competitiveness advantage. The revised incentive structure also differentiates between manufacturing segments, with average rates of around 5 per cent for TS1, 9 per cent for TS2 and TS3, and 6 per cent for TS4.

This replaces the earlier flat-rate structure, directing relatively higher support towards critical components and high-end devices where domestic manufacturing capabilities remain limited. Pavan Choudary, chairman of medtech manufacturers’ body Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), said the new framework was more closely aligned with gaps in India’s medical technology manufacturing ecosystem. “Consumables and disposables now get a focus of their own, aimed at manufacturing scale and world-class quality in products every hospital uses. Incentives also match the difficulty. Instead of one flat rate, higher rates go where manufacturing is hardest and import dependence is deepest,” he said. The inclusion of high-end equipment, such as computed tomography (CT) scanners and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, could also encourage manufacturers currently assembling such devices in India to localise sub-assemblies and components.