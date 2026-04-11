Ride-hailing platform Bharat Taxi's next stop: Lucknow, Chandigarh

Bharat Taxi is currently operational in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad in NCR, and in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, and Dwarka districts of Gujarat.
Recently, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah stated, “Bharat Taxi targets to expand its service in a phased manner across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, offering services up to the tehsil level across the country over the next three years.”
In terms of competition, across all categories, Rapido recorded more than three crore rides last month in NCR. For both Rapido and Uber, NCR is one of the top five cities that witness the highest ride volumes each month.