Right of way for telecom towers linked to SASCI-related reforms

The new reforms linked to the SASCI's tied portion include linking AgriStack with the integrated fertiliser management system. The AgriStack DPI includes three key registries, or databases related to the agriculture sector: geo-referenced village maps, crop sown registry, and the farmers registry, all created and maintained by the states.

Release of funds under SASCI in a financial year is based on the utilisation certificate (UC) signed and submitted by the Principal Secretary, or Secretary of the Finance Department of the state government. The amount remaining unutilised in the previous financial year as per UC is deducted from the amount approved under SASCI in the next financial year.