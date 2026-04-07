Right of way for telecom towers linked to SASCI-related reforms

Some of the reforms which have been continued from previous year include activation of allocated mines by the States.
The telecom department’s right of way rules were notified in September 2024 and are aimed at streamlining and mitigating challenges faced by telecom companies in rolling out telecom infrastructure, including mobile towers, poles, common ducts and conduits to hold cabling, small cells and street furniture, on public and private property.
“Right of Way remains a critical enabler for the expansion of telecommunications networks, and the introduction of a structured, reform-linked incentivisation framework marks a progressive step forward,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, director general, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. Creating a clear and outcome-oriented pathway for states with defined incentive allocations ensures streamlined and efficient RoW clearances which will support fiberisation and enable deeper 5G rollouts.