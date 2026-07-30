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RIICO gets 449 applications for 240 industrial plots in Rajasthan

RIICO received 449 applications for 240 industrial plots under its Direct Allotment Scheme, reflecting strong investor interest in Rajasthan's manufacturing sector

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has matured over the past decade. The 1,100-acre Japanese Zone is dedicated to Japanese companies, including the likes of Honda Motors | Photo: Shreya Jai
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Applications for the 12th phase of the scheme, under which industrial parks will be developed through private participation and the public-private partnership (PPP) model, opened on July 15 and closed on July 28 | Photo: Shreya Jai
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) received 449 online applications for 240 plots under the 12th phase of its Direct Allotment Scheme, a senior corporation official has said.
 
Applications for the 12th phase of the scheme, under which industrial parks will be developed through private participation and the public-private partnership (PPP) model, opened on July 15 and closed on July 28.
 
“Investor enthusiasm was once again evident during the 12th phase of the scheme. RIICO received 449 online applications for 240 plots, a testament to the growing confidence in the state’s industrial investment climate,” the official said.
 
The 240 plots span around 145 acres and are estimated to be worth around ₹195 crore. A lottery will be conducted on Friday to allot plots that received multiple applications.
  The phase also included 14 industrial plots in the new Boranada Extension industrial area near Jodhpur, which received 31 applications.
 
Applications were also received for 14 plots in IT Park Makadwali (Ajmer), 28 in Rundh Sokhri (Alwar), 35 in Borawas Kalawa First (Balotra), 21 in Shri Ram Janaki Industrial Area, Kunjbiharipura (Jaipur), 15 in Dhunwala Industrial Area (Bhilwara), and 51 in Kachariya Industrial Area (Kishangarh).
 
The official said the allotment process for another 328 plots is underway and has the potential to attract investments of more than ₹1,500 crore.
 
Across the first 11 phases of the scheme, RIICO has allotted 1,986 industrial plots, paving the way for investments exceeding ₹19,700 crore and generating employment opportunities for more than 39,000 people.
 
RIICO Managing Director Suresh Kumar Ola said plots are being made available under the Direct Allotment Scheme to investors who signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Rising Rajasthan event held in December 2024.
 
As part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, RIICO launched the Direct Allotment Policy 2025 in March 2025 to accelerate industrial development across the state. The scheme allows entrepreneurs to
   

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Topics :rajasthanmanufacturing Industry News

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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