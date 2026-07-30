RIICO gets 449 applications for 240 industrial plots in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) received 449 online applications for 240 plots under the 12th phase of its Direct Allotment Scheme, a senior corporation official has said.

Applications for the 12th phase of the scheme, under which industrial parks will be developed through private participation and the public-private partnership (PPP) model, opened on July 15 and closed on July 28.

“Investor enthusiasm was once again evident during the 12th phase of the scheme. RIICO received 449 online applications for 240 plots, a testament to the growing confidence in the state’s industrial investment climate,” the official said.

The 240 plots span around 145 acres and are estimated to be worth around ₹195 crore. A lottery will be conducted on Friday to allot plots that received multiple applications.

The phase also included 14 industrial plots in the new Boranada Extension industrial area near Jodhpur, which received 31 applications.

Applications were also received for 14 plots in IT Park Makadwali (Ajmer), 28 in Rundh Sokhri (Alwar), 35 in Borawas Kalawa First (Balotra), 21 in Shri Ram Janaki Industrial Area, Kunjbiharipura (Jaipur), 15 in Dhunwala Industrial Area (Bhilwara), and 51 in Kachariya Industrial Area (Kishangarh).