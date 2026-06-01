RIICO invites bids for private industrial parks at 9 Rajasthan locations

According to Ola, Model A parks will be developed on more than 374 hectares of RIICO land. The identified sites include about 58 hectares in Weatherlai village (Balotra), 38 hectares in Bijoli village (Dholpur), 23 hectares in Narbadiya village (Chittorgarh), 21 hectares in Kodia village (Bhilwara), 135 hectares across Rajaheda, Gudha Ashikpura and Noorpur villages (Dausa), 27 hectares in Mayeja village (Bundi), and 72 hectares in Bhakri Molas village (Didwana-Kuchaman).
Under Model D, industrial parks will be developed on 271 hectares through the PPP route. This includes around 107 hectares in Kanaikalan village (Ajmer) and 164 hectares across Kotwalon ka Bas, Nangal Jhamarwada, Raltavata and Sudhrampada villages in Dausa district.