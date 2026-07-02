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RIICO moves to boost industrial growth and investor climate in Rajasthan

RIICO recovers over ₹100 crore in land allotment dues, with funds set to boost infrastructure and modern facilities across Rajasthan's industrial areas

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Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 4:00 PM IST
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Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) is taking steps to accelerate industrial development in the state and provide a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, a state industries department official said.
 
“RIICO is receiving full cooperation from entrepreneurs who have established their units in the industrial areas,” the official said.
 
RIICO has recovered over ₹100 crore in overdue outstanding dues (related to the value of allotted land) between April 1 and June 15, he added.
 
The official said the amount was realised from outstanding liabilities concerning industrial plots allotted across various industrial areas under RIICO’s 33-unit offices.
 
In terms of recovery, the highest amount, approximately ₹26 crore, was collected from industrial areas under the Bhiwadi-II unit office. Additionally, outstanding dues of around ₹14 crore were recovered from various industrial areas in Jaipur, ₹12 crore from areas under the Neemrana unit office, ₹8 crore from areas under the Sawai Madhopur unit office, and ₹5 crore from the Bhiwadi-I unit office.
 
He said that the revenue generated from these outstanding land allotment dues will play a crucial role in strengthening basic infrastructure and expanding modern amenities within RIICO’s industrial areas. 
 
These funds will be utilised for the development and upgradation of roads, water supply, power systems, drainage, green development, and other modern industrial facilities, ensuring a better industrial environment for entrepreneurs.
 
Business Standard reported earlier that RIICO is projected to spend over ₹1,500 crore on the development, upgradation, and maintenance of industrial areas in the current financial year.
   

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Topics :rajasthanInvestmentDevelopment

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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