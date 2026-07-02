RIICO moves to boost industrial growth and investor climate in Rajasthan

In terms of recovery, the highest amount, approximately ₹26 crore, was collected from industrial areas under the Bhiwadi-II unit office. Additionally, outstanding dues of around ₹14 crore were recovered from various industrial areas in Jaipur, ₹12 crore from areas under the Neemrana unit office, ₹8 crore from areas under the Sawai Madhopur unit office, and ₹5 crore from the Bhiwadi-I unit office.