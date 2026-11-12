RIL plans ₹43,000 crore investment in Andhra coal gasification project

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest Rs 43,000 crore in an integrated underground coal gasification project in the state over the next two years, with the overall investment potential estimated at Rs 2.7 trillion in three phases.

The project will be at the Chintalapudi and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, which RIL secured through a coal ministry e-auction to develop India's largest-scale Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) project. This has the potential to generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs.

According to the details of the deal, Phase 1 will include an investment of Rs 3,000 crore and will cover exploration, evaluation, pilot demonstration and feasibility assessment by RIL. This phase tests technical performance, safety, environmental safeguards and commercial feasibility, and its results will shape the scope, location, infrastructure and investment case for any future Detailed Project Report (DPR).

On the other hand, Phase 2 will include commercial development and production. "Based on successful completion of Phase 1 and subsequent to the submission of the Mining Plan to the MoC, a DPR shall be submitted detailing out the requirements for the projects. Upon successful completion of Phase 1, the project would be developed into a large-scale Integrated Underground Coal Gasification Complex in multiple stages," the MoU said. The Phase 2 investment initially will be in the order of Rs 40,000 crore and potentially entail an overall investment of Rs 270,000 crore over the life of the project, it added.

An RIL executive said the company will use the latest technology to gasify coal in two coal blocks allocated to the company recently, and the Rs 43,000 crore project will be executed in two phases. Under the arrangement, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will serve as the nodal agency, coordinating with various state government departments on land, water and power requirements, besides liaising with central ministries. In April this year, the coal ministry signed Coal Mine/Block Production and Development Agreements (CMDPAs) with RIL for the two coal blocks, marking the first-ever tranche of commercial coal mines in India to carry embedded provisions for Underground Coal Gasification (UCG).

Unlike conventional surface coal gasification, which involves extracting coal from mines and converting it into gas at industrial facilities, the proposed project will use underground coal gasification. The technology involves converting coal deposits deep below the earth's surface into gas without extracting the coal through conventional mining. The gas produced is brought to the surface through wells and can be used as an energy source or industrial feedstock. The project comes amid the government's broader push to promote coal gasification and reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals. In May 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 37,500-crore incentive scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects, offering financial support of up to 20 per cent of eligible plant and machinery costs.