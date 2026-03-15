Ring-fencing the next gen, Indian business families rethink trusts

Heads of family businesses are also shifting towards more equitable distribution of wealth, rather than placing all assets under a single trust with designated beneficiaries, or simply writing wills allocating parts of the business to their childr en, both approaches that are increasingly becoming subj- ect to litigation.

Broadly, family wealth is divided into business assets and personal assets, both of which require structured succession planning. One structure gaining traction is the private family trust. Under this approach, business and personal assets are settled into one or more trusts and administered by trustees strictly in accordance with a highly customised trust deed. The deed defines how assets are to be held, managed, and distributed, and how income and capital are to be used for the benefit of present and future generations. This detailed codification helps preserve capital, enable long-term wealth creation, and facilitate a smoother generational transition while addressing family-specific concerns.