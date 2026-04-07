Rising costs, Iran war: Telcos may face dual headwinds in coming quarters

“While upgrades to 4G/5G are strategic, the primary driver of near-term revenue growth comes from existing 4G/5G users upgrading to higher data plans,” said a senior executive asking not to be named. He added that the recent tariff hikes and upcoming hikes of 10-20 per cent over the next two quarters, as being projected by brokerages, would be for data or 4G/ 5G subscribers, leaving out the 2G base.