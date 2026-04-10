Rising costs likely to slow expansion plans of Bengal foundry units

Rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty may weigh on expansion plans of foundry units in West Bengal, according to industry stakeholders.

Vijay Beriwal, joint chairman of the Foundry Cluster Development Association (FCDA), said that in the next one year, the industry had lined up an investment of ₹1,500–2,000 crore. The current scenario puts that plan at risk.

Industry bodies — the FCDA, the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and Indian Foundry Association (IFA) — on Friday raised concerns about rising raw material prices, escalating logistics costs and shifting export dynamics.

Beriwal said the industry was in an upswing until December 2025. “But rising raw material prices have significantly increased cost pressures, making it difficult for the industry to sustain operations.”

The industry representatives said that foundry-grade pig iron prices increased from ₹40,000 per tonne in January 2026 to ₹45,000 per tonne as on April 10.

Beriwal pointed out that pig iron is the primary raw material for the foundry industry. “Moreover, crude oil prices have risen because of the West Asia crisis, which has pushed up the cost of resins and other chemicals used by the industry.”