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Rising costs likely to slow expansion plans of Bengal foundry units

Rising raw material and logistics costs amid global tensions threaten ₹2,000 crore expansion plans of Bengal's foundry sector

forging & foundry, metal
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The industry pointed out that freight has increased by 50–60 per cent to the US, Europe and West Asia, while overall logistics costs have increased by 40–100 per cent
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 9:46 PM IST
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Rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty may weigh on expansion plans of foundry units in West Bengal, according to industry stakeholders.
 
Vijay Beriwal, joint chairman of the Foundry Cluster Development Association (FCDA), said that in the next one year, the industry had lined up an investment of ₹1,500–2,000 crore. The current scenario puts that plan at risk.
 
Industry bodies — the FCDA, the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and Indian Foundry Association (IFA) — on Friday raised concerns about rising raw material prices, escalating logistics costs and shifting export dynamics.
 
Beriwal said the industry was in an upswing until December 2025. “But rising raw material prices have significantly increased cost pressures, making it difficult for the industry to sustain operations.”
 
The industry representatives said that foundry-grade pig iron prices increased from ₹40,000 per tonne in January 2026 to ₹45,000 per tonne as on April 10.
 
Beriwal pointed out that pig iron is the primary raw material for the foundry industry. “Moreover, crude oil prices have risen because of the West Asia crisis, which has pushed up the cost of resins and other chemicals used by the industry.”
 
At the same time, orders from the US have weakened and shipments to West Asia — which was a strong market for castings — have slowed, he added. “Shipping costs and transit times have also increased, making it increasingly difficult for the industry to sustain operations.”
 
The industry pointed out that freight has increased by 50–60 per cent to the US, Europe and West Asia, while overall logistics costs have increased by 40–100 per cent.
 
Sandip Kejriwal, vice chairman of IFA, said the industry has been hit three times by unnatural circumstances — the Ukraine war, US tariff measures and now the conflict in West Asia.
 
On Friday, the industry called for the re-imposition of an export duty on pig iron until domestic demand is fully met. Pig iron manufacturers are largely based in West Bengal, they said, but the industry is losing its competitive advantage.

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Topics :Indian foundry industryWest Bengaliron and steel industry

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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