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Rising rentals: Tracing shifts in tenancy costs across India's cities

Sharp rent spike positive for landlords, but tenants get priced out

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Rent in Mumbai and Hyderabad has risen by over 90 per cent between 2021 and 2025. Rent rose by about 29-30 per cent between 2024 and 2025
Gulveen Aulakh
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
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India’s rental housing market saw an 80 per cent spike in rent over the five years between 2021 and 2025, with rent in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram doubling on average, according to data by Magicbricks, a property data platform.  Rent in Mumbai and Hyderabad has risen by over 90 per cent between 2021 and 2025. Rent rose by about 29-30 per cent between 2024 and 2025.  The rent increased by 79.77 per cent between 2021 and 2025. The uptrend continues in 2026, with the January-March quarter showing a 14 per cent increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. 
“The key challenge going forward will be balancing rental appreciation with urban affordability and liveability,” said Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer, Magicbricks. 
 
                                   
 

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Topics :BengaluruRental househousingGurgaon

First Published: May 31 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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