RITES dispatches first 18-coach rake to Bangladesh under EIB-funded deal

State-owned infrastructure consultancy RITES on Monday dispatched the first rake of coaches to Bangladesh Railway under a European Investment Bank-funded deal. The first trainset comprises 18 coaches of seven variants, the company said on Tuesday.

“The coaches, comprising seven variants, are being manufactured by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab. The first rake, dispatched on October 12, 2026, comprises 11 Non-AC Shovan Chair Cars, three AC Chair Cars, two AC Sleeper Cars, and two AC Power Cars equipped with a Guard Room and luggage space,” RITES said.

An export arm of Indian Railways, RITES offers integrated export services to various countries in Asia and Africa. It has so far supplied over 280 locomotives and 1,085 coaches and diesel multiple unit (DMU) trainsets.