RPSG Group subsidiary to buy ReNew's 1.4 GW solar capacity for ₹4,859 cr

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) on Monday announced that Purvah Green Power Private Limited, the renewable energy platform of CESC Limited, will acquire a 1.4 gigawatt peak (GWp) operating solar portfolio from Renew Solar Power Private Limited, at an enterprise value of ₹4,859 crore. The portfolio is held across six project special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Funded by the parent company, it is among the largest acquisitions of solar assets in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

More than 90 per cent of the capacity is contracted with the Solar Energy Corporation of India under long-term power purchase agreements, with the balance contracted with Karnataka distribution companies, it said, adding that all PPAs are over a 25-year tenure.