Russian oil imports at 9-month high in March as West Asia supplies stumble

India’s crude oil imports from Russia touched a nine-month high at 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in March so far, as supplies dwindled from West Asia amid the ongoing war involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. India had bought only 1.04 million bpd of Russian oil in February.

Indian refiners ramped up purchases of crude oil from Russia in March after the United States issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy crude oil and petroleum products from Moscow stranded at sea. The waiver remains valid until April 11.

India had scaled back crude oil purchases from Russia since December 2025, largely on account of trade deal negotiations with the US and the imposition of a slew of sanctions on Moscow by the US and the European Union (EU). In February, the US signed a trade deal with India and lifted the 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil, with President Donald Trump claiming that New Delhi has agreed to bring down oil purchases from Moscow to zero.

With limited global supplies amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Indian refiners are now heavily relying on Russian oil to ensure domestic fuel availability. Indian oil companies are currently paying a premium of around $6–$7 per barrel for buying Russian oil, compared to discounts of $8–$10 per barrel prior to the war. India is a major consumer of crude oil, with reliance on imports reaching as high as 90 per cent amid growing domestic demand but stagnant local production. Meanwhile, in March, India’s crude oil supplies stumbled from West Asian countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Iran continues to block vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. India sources around 40 per cent of its crude oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz.