Sagarmala Fin Corp eyes $1 billion FY27 fundraise to boost maritime lending

Sagarmala Finance Corp., India's first maritime-focused non-banking financial company, plans to raise as ​much as ₹10,000 crore ($1.08 billion) in ​financial year 2027 to expand lending for ports, shipbuilding, and ‌waterways, a top executive said.

The state-owned company will raise the money through bonds, term loans and foreign-currency borrowings, Managing Director LVS Sudhakar Babu said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that the firm will tap the bond market for the first time in June this year.

Sagarmala, established in 2016 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, received a non-banking finance company (NBFC) license in June 2025.

It also ‌administers the government's ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, which includes a ₹5,000 crore Interest Incentivisation Fund that would allow it to provide interest subsidies to borrowers. The company aims to disburse ₹8,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore in loans in the year ending March 2027 and has already sanctioned ₹3,700 crore for ​two greenfield ports in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total sanctions to ₹1,11,000 crore so far, Babu said. Sagarmala is also seeking a ₹2,000 crore equity infusion from the government to maintain a ​healthy ‌debt-to-equity ratio as it grows its loan book. "As per industry standards, we ‌can leverage up to seven to eight times our capital base," Babu said. "In the event the proposed equity infusion takes ‌some ​time, we may ​consider raising funds through perpetual bonds later in the year."