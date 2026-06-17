Saibal Chattopadhyay named chairperson of National Statistical Commission

The government on Tuesday appointed Saibal Chattopadhyay as chairperson of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), the nodal body overseeing core statistical activities in the country. It also named Shubhabrata Das, Satyendra Bahadur Singh and Madhavan Mukund as members of the apex body.

Chattopadhyay, former director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, succeeds Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, whose three-year term as NSC chairperson ended earlier this year. He holds a PhD and an MS in Statistics from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, US, and an MSc in Statistics from the University of Calcutta.

Das is a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Singh is a retired Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer from the 1987 batch, while Mukund is director of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

The appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). “The National Statistical Commission (NSC) was set up in 2005 to serve as a nodal body for all core statistical activities of the country, to evolve, monitor and enforce statistical priorities and standards, and to ensure statistical coordination,” the ministry said. The commission comprises a part-time chairperson, four part-time members, the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog as an ex-officio member, and the secretary of MoSPI, who serves as its secretary.