Home / Industry / News / SAIL CMD Panda warns high taxes, royalty to make iron ore costlier

SAIL CMD Panda warns high taxes, royalty to make iron ore costlier

SAIL warns higher royalties and mining levies could raise iron ore costs, adding pressure on India's expanding steel industry amid decarbonisation challenges

Ashok Kumar Panda Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL
premium
Ashok Kumar Panda, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL
Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 12:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Panda on Wednesday said iron ore, the primary raw material for steelmaking, could become costlier going forward because of high overall incidence of taxes and royalty charged by state governments. 
“Iron ore was cheap but it will not be cheap going forward because of imposition of so many taxes and unmindful royalties from the state governments. So, slowly we will find that the raw material which was much cheaper may become a costlier component going forward,” Panda said. 
SAIL relies on captive mines for sourcing the raw material. 
He was speaking at the Indian Steel Market Conference organised here by mjunction, an ecommerce joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL that provides digital marketplace services for commodities.
 
Outlining the challenges facing the steel industry as the country expands steel-making capacity to 300 million tonne in near future, Panda said India was increasing mining capacity to make more iron ore available for steel production but the cost of the raw material was changing. 
Iron ore miners are currently charged a uniform ad valorem royalty rate of 15 per cent of the average sale price (ASP) of the ore across the country. Proceeds of this go to the state government where the mine is located. The actual amount of royalty paid per tonne varies from state-to-state because the calculation is based on the ASP declared for each region. 
Additionally, miners pay an extra 10 percent of their royalty to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for local area development in case of auctioned mines and 30 per cent in case of non-actioned mines. Further, miners are required to contribute 2 percent of the royalty paid to the National Mineral Exploration Trust.
 
Panda had flagged the burden of these levies in an earlier occasion as well. Speaking as Director (finance) of the company during its Q1 FY2025-26 earnings call in July last year, he had said SAIL's other expenses were higher during the quarter “primarily because of the iron ore royalty.” He also said royalty payments vary with movements in Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) notified prices and those figures were higher during the quarter.
 
During the nine months (April 2025 to December 2025) of 2025-26, SAIL fulfilled its entire  iron ore demand for its Steel Plants by generating 25.93 Million Tonnes (MT) of iron ore from its captive mines.
 
Panda said the industry would also have to deal with decarbonisation as steelmaking capacity expands, referring to carbon levies under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) being imposed by European countries, among other challenges.
 
“Those challenges are going to be the real challenges going forward for all of us,” he said, adding the industry would need better operational practices, newer technologies, lower fuel consumption and raw materials that generate less pollution to address the challenge.
 
Panda said steel scrap would play an increasingly important role in steelmaking but its wider use would require technology upgradation. Referring to electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking, he said it would become increasingly important because of its role in decarbonisation, but it could not currently replace the conventional blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route for entire production.
 
He also said that power remained a major cost component for EAF-based steelmaking. “One of the major components in EAF is power. So, power is also going to become cheaper going forward because we have various options. That is one area in which everybody will be depending on renewable, round-the-clock power,” he said.
 
India’s steel consumption is growing at around 7-8 per cent annually and the country’s steelmaking capacity, currently approaching 200 million tonnes, could exceed 300 million tonnes in the coming years, Panda said.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt sets Jan schedule for first pact signing of coal-gasification projects

Premium

SC upholds rejection of ₹85 cr insolvency plea against Essar Power Gujarat

Premium

Dutch prosecutors summon Tata Steel over alleged air pollution offences

Premium

Tata Electronics takes on Foxconn in India's iPhone manufacturing

Premium

Private sector enters India's critical minerals race with Indonesia deal

Topics :SAILSteel Authority of IndiaIron ore pricesIron Ore

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story