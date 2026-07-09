SAIL CMD Panda warns high taxes, royalty to make iron ore costlier

Additionally, miners pay an extra 10 percent of their royalty to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for local area development in case of auctioned mines and 30 per cent in case of non-actioned mines. Further, miners are required to contribute 2 percent of the royalty paid to the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

Panda had flagged the burden of these levies in an earlier occasion as well. Speaking as Director (finance) of the company during its Q1 FY2025-26 earnings call in July last year, he had said SAIL's other expenses were higher during the quarter “primarily because of the iron ore royalty.” He also said royalty payments vary with movements in Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) notified prices and those figures were higher during the quarter.