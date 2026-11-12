Saint-Gobain plans ₹2,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh glass plant

French multinational Saint-Gobain said it will invest around ₹2,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh as part of its ₹11,000 crore investment plan in India over five years. The company plans to set up the world's largest float glass manufacturing plant at Atchutapuram.

The company has already acquired land at Atchutapuram and has now signed a fresh memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for the proposed facility, said Sreedhar, Saint-Gobain's senior vice-president and chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific and India.

Talking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he said, "We are planning an investment of around ₹2,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. This is part of the broader plan to invest around ₹11,000 crore in India."

Its facility at Atchutapuram currently manufactures plasterboard, including what the company describes as the world's first near-net-zero-carbon plasterboard. The plant operates using biomass, including rice husk sourced from neighbouring agricultural areas, instead of conventional energy sources. The world's largest glass manufacturer had also committed ₹2,000 crore to investments in a new greenfield plant in Krishnagiri and an expansion in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. "This will be an ongoing process. Nothing stops here; this is just the beginning," he added. The company is also looking at expanding its investments in other states, depending on the availability of an appropriate ecosystem, he added. The company at present has 82 plants in India and is looking to bring more of its global technologies to the country, particularly in sustainable construction, insulation, construction chemicals and glass.

"If I have to put them in order, construction chemicals will be one priority. Insulation is another priority. Insulation brings energy efficiency. Our country needs energy security. If you can bring down the need for energy itself, that will be the best way to make the country energy secure," he said. According to Sreedhar, insulation technologies can help reduce energy consumption in the built environment by up to 40 per cent in certain applications in India. He said the company also sees significant opportunities in waterproofing and construction chemicals. "Corrosion-induced losses that we incur in infrastructure in India are close to 5 per cent of GDP. It is huge, and we have a sophisticated, very good and comprehensive solution for waterproofing. We have solutions to make the life of a building two times higher," he said.