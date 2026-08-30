Buzzing :

Weekly Economy WrapWeather ForecastNepal Flood VictimsUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floods
Home / Industry / News / Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan named among TIME's top AI leaders

Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan named among TIME's top AI leaders

Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan has been named among TIME's 100 most influential AI leaders as the company builds India's sovereign LLM ecosystem

Sarvam AI Co-Founder
Sarvam AI Co-Founder vivek raghavan
Our Bureau Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 9:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, has been named one of the 100 most influential leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) by TIME Magazine.
 
"This recognition reflects his work over the decades building the rails that make technology more useful and accessible to people," Sarvam wrote in a post on X on Sunday.
 
Sarvam, the Indian frontier model company, is now backed by HCLTech and Nvidia and is currently valued at about $1.5 billion.
 
Sarvam AI was selected by the IndiaAI Mission this year to build the country’s first sovereign LLM ecosystem, developing an open-source 120-billion-parameter AI model to enhance governance and public service access through use cases like 2047: Citizen Connect and AI4Pragati.
 
It launched two indigenous large language models earlier this year, specifically trained on Indian languages, as LLM makers compete in one of the world's most linguistically diverse nations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gaurs Group buys 35 acre land parcels along Yamuna Expressway for ₹700 cr

GTRI calls for review of quality control orders to ease trade barriers

TARIL enters nuclear power sector with first transformer order from NPCIL

Smartworks to invest ₹600 crore in expansion, centres to meet rising demand

Tata arm seeks bigger private sector role in nuclear power, says CEO

Topics :artifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

Next Story