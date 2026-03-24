Sattva Group launches 50-acre project on '15-minute city' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Sattva Group has announced the launch of Sattva City, a large-scale residential development in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹8,600 crore.

Spread across 50 acres, the project is designed around the ‘15-minute city’ concept, which integrates living, working, retail and leisure within close proximity to enhance accessibility and quality of life.

Focus on integrated urban living

The company said the 15-minute city model is increasingly shaping urban planning globally, as cities shift towards more self-sustained and efficient ecosystems.

Commenting on the launch, Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Sattva Group, said the project reflects the company’s long-term vision for Bengaluru’s airport corridor.

“We identified this land years ago with the vision of creating a city-scale community for Bengaluru as the airport corridor began emerging as one of the city’s most important growth regions. We are already seeing strong interest in the project,” he said. Project details and location advantage Sattva City will offer a mix of 2 and 2.5 BHK homes, along with 3, 3.5 and select 4 BHK residences, as well as penthouses. North Bengaluru has emerged as a key residential and investment hub, supported by infrastructure-led growth driven by the expansion of Kempegowda International Airport, the presence of global capability centres (GCCs) and aerospace hubs. The company noted that the region has witnessed price appreciation of 15–25 per cent.