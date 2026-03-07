SBI launches $500 million social loan to boost women's economic empowerment

Country's leading lender SBI on Saturday announced the launch of a $500 million syndicated social term loan facility, focused exclusively on women empowerment with a greenshoe option, on the eve of International Women's Day.

This syndicated transaction is a milestone for SBI and the global ESG financing landscape, for the noble cause of women empowerment, the bank said in a statement.

This financing is focused on accelerating social impact and demonstrates SBI's commitment to reduce 'the gender gap' and contributes meaningfully to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 -- 'Achieve Gender Equality and Empower all Women and Girls'.

On the occasion, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, "On this women's day, we are happy to announce that as a responsible organisation, we are deeply committed to fostering women empowerment as a cornerstone of sustainable development." This landmark social loan embodies the bank's dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, with a sharp focus on creating opportunities for women, he said.