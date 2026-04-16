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SC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea challenging fraud tagging of his accounts

Supreme Court of India dismisses Anil Ambani plea against fraud tag on bank accounts; allows banks to proceed while leaving settlement option open

Anil Ambani
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The apex court, however, clarified that the observations made by the High Court will not affect the final adjudication of the suit filed by Ambani against the banks over the accounts classification.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Anil Ambani contesting the “fraud” labelling for his bank accounts, by a consortium of banks over alleged irregularities pegged at Rs 31,580 crore in relation to Reliance Communications and other entities of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group(ADAG). 
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi observed that it saw no ground to interfere with the judgment of the Bombay High Court Division Bench, which vacated the stay originally granted by a Single Bench.
 
The apex court, however, clarified that the observations made by the High Court will not affect the final adjudication of the suit filed by Ambani against the banks over the accounts classification.
 
Ambani's plea challenged a Division Bench ruling of the Bombay High Court that vacated an earlier interim order protecting him and allowed Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank to proceed with fraud classification based on a forensic audit conducted by BDO India LLP.
 
After the order was dictated, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Anil Ambani, submitted that his client would like to settle the matter with the banks, and requested the Bench to record his statement. 
 
Solicitor General(SG) of India Tushar Mehta, for the consortium of banks, opposed the recording of Sibal's statement, saying that "it will have other ramifications" and that the "statement will be used for purposes which we cannot conceive."
 
Sibal however asked why the recording of the statement should be opposed. 
 
"Why would the Solicitor oppose an innocuous statement that I wish to settle the matter. Let the banks oppose the settlement, but what is the objection to recording my statement?" Sibal asked.
 
The SG, however, reiterated his objection, saying that the recording of the statement will be used in the other proceedings, including criminal investigation.
 
The Bench eventually recorded Sibal's statement that the petitioner wished to settle the matter with banks. The bench clarified in the order that it has not expressed any opinion on that.
 
The Bench also ordered that the trial of the suit be expedited, subject to the cooperation of the parties. The other remedies available to Ambani in law were left open.

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Topics :Supreme CourtAnil AmbaniReliance Communications

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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