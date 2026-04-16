SC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea challenging fraud tagging of his accounts

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi observed that it saw no ground to interfere with the judgment of the Bombay High Court Division Bench, which vacated the stay originally granted by a Single Bench.

The apex court, however, clarified that the observations made by the High Court will not affect the final adjudication of the suit filed by Ambani against the banks over the accounts classification.

Solicitor General(SG) of India Tushar Mehta, for the consortium of banks, opposed the recording of Sibal's statement, saying that "it will have other ramifications" and that the "statement will be used for purposes which we cannot conceive."

After the order was dictated, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Anil Ambani, submitted that his client would like to settle the matter with the banks, and requested the Bench to record his statement.

Ambani's plea challenged a Division Bench ruling of the Bombay High Court that vacated an earlier interim order protecting him and allowed Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank to proceed with fraud classification based on a forensic audit conducted by BDO India LLP.

Sibal however asked why the recording of the statement should be opposed.

"Why would the Solicitor oppose an innocuous statement that I wish to settle the matter. Let the banks oppose the settlement, but what is the objection to recording my statement?" Sibal asked.

The SG, however, reiterated his objection, saying that the recording of the statement will be used in the other proceedings, including criminal investigation.