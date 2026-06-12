SC puts economic value on homemakers' work, raises accident payouts

Patel added that remarriage of the surviving spouse would not affect compensation, as the economic and managerial loss suffered by the family crystallises at the time of death.
Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment recognises losses that go beyond a homemaker's notional income, including "the loss of the homemaker's dexterous ability to manage all the chores of the household, the loss of maternal support for children, the loss of partnership for the husband, and the loss of love and care for the parents and in-laws."
She said the ruling would substantially raise insurer exposure, with awards in homemaker cases potentially increasing from the Rs 5-10 lakh range to Rs 50-80 lakh, carrying significant actuarial implications for the insurance industry.