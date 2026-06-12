SC puts economic value on homemakers' work, raises accident payouts

The Supreme Court has significantly enhanced compensation in motor accident cases involving homemakers, recognising the economic value of unpaid domestic labour and introducing a separate head of compensation called "loss of domestic care."

The ruling came in a case concerning the death of a 35-year-old homemaker in a road accident in Haryana in November 2001. While the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal had awarded her family Rs 2.42 lakh in 2003, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court increased it to Rs 8.43 lakh in 2024, the Supreme Court has now raised the compensation to Rs 62.77 lakh.

At the heart of the judgment is the Court's decision to assign a notional monthly value of Rs 30,000 to the services rendered by a homemaker. The Court held that a homemaker's contribution extends beyond household chores and includes managing the household economy, providing maternal support, caring for family members and ensuring the overall functioning of the home.

He said the ruling could influence not only pending and future motor accident claims but also family law disputes involving maintenance, alimony and divorce where courts are required to assess the economic value of unpaid domestic work.

Monark Gahlot, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the judgment establishes a new standard for valuing homemakers' contributions, describing them as "nation builders".

Law experts said the ruling is likely to become a benchmark for future claims involving deceased homemakers.

Conventional heads such as loss of consortium, funeral expenses and loss of estate were added to arrive at the final figure.

To arrive at compensation, the Court adopted the multiplier method used in motor accident claims. The monthly value of domestic services was annualised, future prospects were added and the applicable age-based multiplier was applied.

The decision may also increase the financial exposure of motor insurers. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, compensation awarded by Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals is ordinarily paid by the insurer of the offending vehicle under mandatory third-party insurance cover. If the vehicle is uninsured or the insurer is absolved because of a policy breach, liability falls on the owner or driver.

Raheel Patel, Partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the Rs 30,000 figure is only a benchmark used to calculate a one-time lump-sum award and not a recurring monthly payment.