SC quashes Bombay HC order granting interim protection to Sunil Biyani

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a Bombay High Court order that had granted interim protection from arrest to Future Group non-executive director Sunil Biyani in connection with an alleged ₹1,200 crore goods and services tax (GST) evasion case.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu held that the High Court could not provide Biyani protection from arrest after concluding that his anticipatory bail plea was premature.

The Bombay High Court had earlier found that Biyani’s pre-arrest bail application could not be considered at that stage, as GST authorities had not issued an arrest order under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act. However, it had directed that if such an order was subsequently passed, Biyani would not be arrested for seven days after being informed about it.

The Centre challenged this direction, arguing that a court could not simultaneously hold an anticipatory bail plea to be premature and grant interim protection against a possible future arrest. The Supreme Court agreed and set aside the portion of the High Court’s order granting seven-day protection. At the same time, the Bench said GST authorities must properly communicate any arrest order to the person concerned. It noted that GST registrants are required to furnish email addresses under the applicable rules and that such communication could, therefore, be made electronically. The case originated from summons issued to Biyani by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) as part of its investigation into alleged fake invoicing and the wrongful availment of input tax credit.

According to the investigating agency, the alleged transactions involved more than ₹200 crore in GST implications. The probe also covered foreign remittances of ₹1,208.77 crore, involving a purported GST liability of around ₹217.57 crore, besides approximately ₹50 crore in allegedly ineligible input tax credit. The agency alleged that around ₹664.70 crore in remittances passed through Alphaneon Studioz and Pindflix Entertainment, companies with which Biyani was associated as a director. It further alleged that Alphaneon had claimed around ₹20 crore in ineligible input tax credit based on invoices issued by suppliers later found to be non-existent or not operating from their registered premises.