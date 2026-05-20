SC refuses to pause KG basin gas dispute as RIL seeks mediation route

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pause proceedings in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin gas migration dispute involving the Centre and a consortium led by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

This comes even as the consortium said it would approach the Centre seeking conciliation or mediation in the matter.

The court is hearing appeals filed by RIL and its partners, UK-based BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited and Canada’s Niko (NECO) Limited, challenging a Delhi High Court ruling in the KG-D6 gas migration dispute.

RIL challenged the high court order which upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led company and its consortium partners had siphoned gas from deposits of ONGC block in the basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

RIL’s allocated gas block was next to the one being operated by ONGC. The issue was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday. The CJI observed that hearings would continue unless both sides jointly informed the court that a settlement had been reached. The development came a day after the Centre alleged that the consortium had “virtually committed a theft” of natural gas belonging to state-run ONGC from adjoining offshore fields in the KG basin. The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. “Petitioners will today approach the government...petitioners will write to the central government to attempt reconciliation or mediation. This is an ongoing contract and we are still in a contractual relationship with them,” counsel for the consortium, including advocates Sameer Parekh and Mahesh Agarwal, told the court.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed any pause in the proceedings and urged the Bench to continue hearing the appeals. “Let us complete the hearing, my lords...there is any other development in the meantime, we can always bring it to the notice of the court. Why should the hearing be discontinued?” the attorney general submitted. The Bench agreed with the Centre’s stand. “Both parties have to agree,” the CJI observed initially, and said that both the parties have to come to the court and inform that there was a resolution in process. "Then we will immediately dispose of the matter. The petitioners have already begun. We can stop the hearing once both sides tell us it has been resolved...let us hear and we can record that mediation has been attempted," the court observed.

The division bench of the Delhi HC had in February 2025 overturned a single-judge bench order of 2023 upholding the ruling of the arbitration tribunal in RIL's favour in 2018. The dispute In April 2000, the RIL-led consortium entered into a PSC with the Centre for the exploration and extraction of natural gas from the KG Basin. But in 2013, state-owned ONGC shot off a letter to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), claiming that gas pools in the RIL and adjoining ONGC blocks were connected and that RIL has been siphoning huge amounts of gas from its block.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) accused RIL and its partners of an “unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion” by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. It was then that ONGC filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC in which the petroleum ministry, DGH and RIL were made parties. The petition was disposed of by the court, which directed MoPNG to consider the upcoming report by the expert agency by the name of DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M) — a petroleum consulting company based in Dallas, Texas. The agency was to undertake an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC block to the Reliance block.

On November 19, 2015, D&M said that “the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL”, validating the central government and ONGC's stand. The MoPNG also appointed a one-man committee of former Chief Justice of Delhi HC Justice A P Shah on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M report and recommend a future course of action in light of the findings contained in the report. Based upon the Shah Committee report, the MoPNG raised a demand for $1.5 billion and $174 million in interest from RIL for “unjust enrichment” made by the company.

Reliance then approached the three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government’s contention and said that the PSC doesn’t prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells were located inside the contract area. The government then approached the Delhi HC against this order. When the single-judge bench of the HC ruled in favour of RIL, the Centre appealed before the division bench. The government had contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment totalling over $1.5 billion. “It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016,” the Centre had then told the Delhi HC. It had further argued that though RIL had claimed there was no connectivity between their block and the government’s, they had consciously siphoned gas from the ONGC block without the government’s knowledge.