The Supreme Court on Thursday said Parliament should consider bringing an appropriate amendment to section 26E of the SARFAESI Act and that an explanation of the expression "all other debts" in the provision may be provided authoritatively.

Section 26E of the SARFAESI Act, 2002, gives secured creditors priority to recover their debts ahead of other debts and government dues once a security interest is registered.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan made the suggestion while referring a legal question -- whether the "deposits" sought to be recovered under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act would fall within the ambit of the expression "all other debts" appearing in section 26E of the SARFAESI Act -- to a three-judge bench.

"Although our final conclusion has been to refer the issue to a larger bench, yet we consider it apposite to suggest to Parliament to bring about an appropriate amendment to section 26E of the SARFAESI Act, whereby an explanation of the expression 'all other debts' may be provided authoritatively. "In our considered view, this would provide much clarity and respite to the banking and financial sector from the plethora of litigation that seek to judicially eradicate the ambiguity in this regard," the bench said. The court said it finds pertinent to place this suggestion before Parliament as any uncertainty surrounding "recovery of debts" due to secured creditors is detrimental to the interest of the public at large and an anathema to the country's financial machinery.

"We urge the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to seriously consider our suggestion and bring about necessary amendments," it said. Section 26E of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 states, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, after the registration of security interest, the debts due to any secured creditor shall be paid in priority over all other debts and all revenues, taxes, cesses and other rates payable to the central government or state government or local authority." The judgment came on an appeal filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) challenging an order of the Bombay High Court.