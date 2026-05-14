SC summons Rajasthan officials over illegal mining in Chambal Sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Rajasthan government over continuing illegal sand mining operations within the National Chambal Sanctuary and summoned top state officials to appear before it on May 19. A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta directed the additional chief secretary (home), along with the principal secretaries of the mining, finance, forest, environment, and transport and road safety departments, to remain personally present before the court. The Bench also ordered all the concerned officials to file individual compliance affidavits setting out the measures taken to enforce earlier directions and specifying timelines to curb large-scale illegal mining activities allegedly endangering wildlife, including the endangered gharials, in the Chambal region.

The directions came in a suo motu matter concerning illegal sand extraction in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The court had earlier rebuked state authorities for “lying with their eyes closed” despite extensive mining operations continuing in the ecologically sensitive area. In Thursday’s proceedings, the court questioned the Rajasthan Transport and Road Safety Department over the movement of allegedly unregistered vehicles engaged in mining operations and sought details on whether any disciplinary action had been initiated against officials responsible for permitting such activities. Expressing concern over unidentified tractors and other vehicles allegedly moving unchecked through mining areas, the Bench sought a detailed account of measures being adopted to prevent illegal transportation of mined material.

The court also added the National Highways Authority of India as a party to the proceedings and asked it to submit a comprehensive affidavit addressing safeguards for bridge structures located near illegal mining sites. The authority was further asked to explain why CCTV cameras should not be installed to facilitate real-time surveillance of mining and transportation activities in the region. In the earlier hearings, the court had observed that the failure of state authorities to curb illegal mining was evident on record. It noted that despite an adequate legal framework to deal with mining syndicates, enforcement agencies appeared reluctant to act for reasons that were “not difficult to discern”.

The Bench had called for stringent action against those involved in illegal mining, including attachment of properties and use of preventive detention laws. It directed the three states to submit a detailed compliance report outlining concrete steps taken in line with the court’s directions. The apex court cautioned that continued lapses could invite stronger measures, including a complete prohibition on sand mining in the Chambal region and deployment of paramilitary forces to secure the sanctuary. Among the key measures mandated, the court ordered installation of high-resolution, Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras at identified mining routes and vulnerable river stretches, with placement to be finalised in consultation with the Centrally Empowered Committee to minimise ecological disruption.

Real-time monitoring of these feeds is to be overseen by district-level police chiefs and divisional forest officers, with immediate enforcement action required upon detection of illegal activity, the court had directed. The court also directed a pilot project for compulsory GPS tracking of all vehicles and machinery engaged in mining operations in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, and Gwalior, Rajasthan, with a view to expanding the system across the Chambal landscape based on its effectiveness. Non-compliance with this requirement would lead to immediate seizure of equipment, with release permitted only upon orders of the apex court. Further, the states have been asked to examine the feasibility of establishing dedicated control rooms in affected districts to integrate and analyse surveillance data, and to devise inter-departmental coordination frameworks for swift enforcement.