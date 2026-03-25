Supreme Court upholds state's right to withdraw power duty exemptions

The appeals arose from High Court rulings dated October 5 and November 7, 2009, which had invalidated State notifications withdrawing the exemption and directed that industries be granted full duty relief for the intervening period. Allowing the appeals, a Bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ruled that the State government is competent to rescind or alter exemptions granted under Section 5 of the Electricity Act.

"We uphold the power of the state government to withdraw or modify the exemptions granted under Section 5 of the Electricity Act and hold that notifications dated April 1, 2010, qua April 1, 2001, would operate only after expiry of a period of one year from their respective dates,” the court said. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

The litigation goes back to Maharashtra’s 1993 industrial policy, which granted exemption from electricity duty on power generated and consumed through captive power units as an incentive for industrial investment. Acting on this policy, several companies, including Reliance Industries, invested heavily in establishing such facilities. The exemption was operationalised through notifications issued under the Bombay Electricity Duty Act, 1958, from June 1993 onwards.