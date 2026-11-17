India’s estimated 472 million tonnes (MT) of annual feedstock for compressed biogas (CBG) could support 62 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of CBG production, equivalent to 80 per cent of the country’s projected natural gas demand in 2030, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY Parthenon.

The estimated production level of 62 MTPA will exceed the projected liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports of around 40 MT by 2030, indicating that the domestic resource base for CBG is theoretically sufficient to substitute the projected import volume in full. "This complete substitution could avoid around $20.6 billion in annual LNG import expenditure at the 2025-26 import price," the report said.

However, despite steep growth over the past six years, a significant gap remains between registrations and projects progressing to construction and commissioning, making project execution and conversion of the pipeline a key scale-up challenge, the report said. India’s CBG sector needs to scale up production substantially from current levels to support the rising demand created by the CBG Blending Obligation, which reaches 5 per cent from FY29 onwards. The report said the evolving CBG framework has strengthened pricing, financing and offtake visibility, improving the investment case for projects. Assured offtake and administered pricing provide greater revenue visibility, capital and credit support can reduce financing constraints, and pipeline and feedstock-support measures address important operational bottlenecks.