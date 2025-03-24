Home / Industry / News / SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

The DBT initiative aims to reform the delivery of benefits and subsidies by directly transferring funds to beneficiaries' bank accounts, minimising leakages

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL
Premium
Launched in 2023, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ is a flagship educational initiative under SECL’s CSR programmes (Photo: Wheree)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, has achieved a significant milestone, with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative becoming the first coal public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal to be listed on the direct benefit transfer (DBT) portal of the Government of India.
 
The DBT initiative aims to reform the delivery of benefits and subsidies by directly transferring funds to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, minimising leakages, and ensuring effective utilisation of resources. At present, the DBT portal has nearly 325 schemes from 55 ministries, covering diverse sectors such as health, education, and social welfare.
 
Launched in 2023, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ is a flagship educational initiative under SECL’s CSR programmes, designed to provide free medical coaching to 40 students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In its first batch, 39 out of 40 students successfully qualified for NEET 2024. The scheme supports meritorious and underprivileged students from the coal belt regions of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
 
The company approved ₹170 crore for various CSR projects in FY25, focusing on boosting health, education, and skill development infrastructure in the coalfield regions. The allocation surpasses SECL’s statutory CSR Budget of ₹99.76 crore for FY25. The projects will be implemented over the next 2-3 years according to respective agreements, and memorandum of understandings worth ₹77 crore were already signed in 2025.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senior US trade official Lynch on 5-day visit to India from March 25

India's data centre industry now worth $10 bn, shows explosive growth

India's tech startups raise $2.5 billion in Q1 2025, up 8.7% from 2024

India's data centre market drew over $6.5 bn investment in 10 yrs: Report

BFSI sector leases 13.4 msf of office space in 2024, up 19% from 2023: JLL

Topics :SECLCoal IndiaChhattisgarhDBT

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story