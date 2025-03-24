SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, has achieved a significant milestone, with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative becoming the first coal public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal to be listed on the direct benefit transfer (DBT) portal of the Government of India.

The DBT initiative aims to reform the delivery of benefits and subsidies by directly transferring funds to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, minimising leakages, and ensuring effective utilisation of resources. At present, the DBT portal has nearly 325 schemes from 55 ministries, covering diverse sectors such as health, education, and social welfare.