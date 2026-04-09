Semaglutide generics hit Mounjaro sales, market share after patent expiry

The launch of several generic versions of diabetes and weightloss drug semaglutide has dented March sales of rival drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), according to data from market research firm Pharmarack.

More than 23 versions of semaglutide entered the market within days of the molecule’s patent expired on March 20 this year, boosting sales of drugs based on the molecule during the month.

Semaglutide sales rose about 23 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹59 crore in March, from ₹48 crore in February. Its contribution to the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market also increased to 33 per cent last month, up from 25 per cent in February.

At the same time, tirzepatide, while still dominating the market with 64 per cent of total GLP-1 sales, saw monthly sales decline 15 per cent to ₹114 crore in March 2026, from ₹135 crore in February. As a result, Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro, saw its value share in the GLP-1 market erode significantly, falling from 61 per cent in February to 56 per cent in March. “The launch of branded generics has made semaglutide molecule stronger in the GLP-1 market. The generics as well as innovators for this molecule are far more economical than tirzepatide,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

The lower pricing of generics has, however, created a divergence between sales value and unit sales in the semaglutide segment. Since the generics were launched only on March 21, they influenced sales for just 10 days in the month. “However, a normalised trend for March (multiplied by 3) shows that while there was almost a two-time jump in the number of units sold, we do not see the same phenomenon in value. This was primarily due to the extreme price cuts for generics,” said Sapale. With more aggressive launches expected in the coming days, Sapale said the segment is likely to post further growth in April as well. However, she added that while participation of companies is high, value capture in the segment will remain concentrated among the top three to four players.