Semiconductor companies under ISM to invest ₹31,299 crore by FY27

Semiconductor companies that are eligible for incentives under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) will collectively put in by FY27 ₹31,299 crore, which is nearly a fifth of the committed investment of about ₹1.65 trillion under the scheme, according to the estimates of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

Meity has estimated that another ₹15,500 crore will be invested in FY27.

The scheme, launched in 2023, took off in FY25 when Micron’s project was cleared and the company started investing in its ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) plant in Sanand, Gujarat, from the same financial year.

Under the scheme, while the companies had to invest 50 per cent of the project cost, another 50 per cent was borne by the central government, and the state concerned also chipped in with 20 per cent of the cost of the project.

In the first two years under the scheme, FY25 and FY26, the five companies invested ₹5,692 crore in their projects while the rest was disbursed by the central and state governments.

The companies include Micron, which was the first to invest in FY25 and FY26 and has started commercial production.