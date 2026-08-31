Services sector growth broadens in June; real estate leads with 24.7%

Eighteen of the 19 sub-sectors in services recorded growth in June, up from 16 in May, with only air transport in contraction, according to the third print of the trial Index of Services Production (ISP), released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

Eight of them logged double-digit growth, unchanged from May but below the 14 seen in April.

Two sectors that had contracted in May returned to growth. Postal and courier services, which had contracted 1 per cent, rose 5 per cent, while information and broadcasting swung from a 7.6 per cent contraction to 4.6 per cent growth.

Air transport remained in contraction for a third consecutive month, with the pace of decline widening to 6 per cent from 2.8 per cent in May, the data showed.

Real estate was the fastest-growing segment in June, accelerating to 24.7 per cent from 17.7 per cent in May. Retail trade (18 per cent), wholesale trade (15.1 per cent), administrative and support services (14.4 per cent), and information-technology (IT) and computer-related services (13.5 per cent) were among the top performers. Several large sectors gained momentum in June compared to May. Wholesale trade quickened to 15.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent in May and administrative and support services to 14.4 per cent from 5 per cent, while retail trade picked up to 18 per cent from 13.3 per cent. The sharpest loss of momentum came in accommodation and food, the fastest-growing segment in May, where growth slowed to 10.2 per cent from 27.4 per cent.

Telecommunications eased to 9.5 per cent from 11.8 per cent, slipping below double digits, while banking edged down to 11.4 per cent from 12.1 per cent. In index terms, accommodation and food stood highest at 141.2, followed by retail trade at 138 and road transport at 131.6. At the other end of the spectrum, air transport stood lowest at 91.2, with postal and courier services at 103.2 and railway transport at 105.5. The sub-sectors that grew by more than 10 per cent in June were wholesale trade, retail trade, accommodation and food, warehousing and support activities for transportation, banking, real estate, IT and computer-related services, and administrative and support services.