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Serving, still: Restaurants turn to coal, wood amid LPG supply crisis

Many go back to coal and wood, while some give offers in return for cylinders

firewood, coal, Restaurants
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From firewood and coal chulhas to electric kitchens, only the fittest are surviving.
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
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The shortage in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has set off a crisis chain, with many restaurants having been forced to suspend operations or fall back on alternative fuels to ply their trade.  
 
This is despite the government on Thursday announcing that it will allocate 20 per cent of each hotel’s or restaurant’s average monthly LPG requirements.
 
“We welcome the government’s decision, which proved much-needed relief amid ongoing LPG supply challenges. We also appreciate the commitment to additional supply measures and the close coordination between the petroleum and tourism ministries and industry stakeholders in monitoring the situation and addressing concerns,” said K B Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India.
 
But the evolving picture is one of despair.
 
“Wooden sticks are the only alternative for the type of dishes and curry we make,” said Aivaz Asif, owner of Delhi’s Mughlai chain Karim’s.
 
“We have very little gas left now and have arranged almost 100 kg of wood,” he said, adding, using wood would take 25-30 minutes more to finish each item.
 
The crisis is bigger for smaller shops. For the ones surrounding Delhi’s Jama Masjid, uncertainty plagues the Iftar rush. While many eateries are shut, those running are now fully dependent on coal.
 
“We require 5-6 kg of coal a day and the cost is ₹70 per kg,” said a dhaba owner near Jama Masjid.
 
“The cost of a cylinder -- ₹4,500 -- went beyond our means. It takes longer to cook on coal but this is the best alternative for us,” said the owner of a restaurant selling kebab and biryani.
 
However, sellers say cooking is tougher with coal and wood.
 
While the government has offered relief, the question remains on how quickly this is executed.
 
According to Pradeep Shetty, vice-president of The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, almost 30 per cent of the restaurants in Maharashtra alone are closed.
 
“If fresh supplies do not reach the market soon, more establishments may be forced to temporarily stop operations — particularly small and medium-sized eateries that operate with limited reserves.” 
 
Suppliers of coal and wood are seeing a surge in demand.
 
“For us, until now it is manageable but we will have to increase our sourcing due to this rush,” a dealer from Delhi said, adding, that restaurants would require 70-100 kg coal per week, and for caterers, it would be much more.
 
A wood supplier in Bengaluru said he had told his workers about the upcoming orders. “They are on the ground, speeding up the procurement process for wood, which are most apt for cooking. Cutting and then transporting wood is a time-consuming process,” he said, adding that they were trying to keep prices in check.
 
Kochi-based Grana Pizzeria has switched to wood for its oven pizza. “Delay in cooking is still manageable but we are facing problems in buying wood too,” the manager said, adding that it had not removed any dish from the menu.
 
Electric kitchen is also emerging as an option for restaurants even though it brings economic and adaptability challenges.
 
For Noida-based Vicky Saluja, owner of Baby Dragon Restaurant, the call to action arrived before the crisis.  “On Tuesday, we were alerted and I purchased multiple induction ovens and electric cookers in a day. The cost was around ₹1.5 lakh but now we are managing well,” he said.
 
A customer-led approach is now working for Bengaluru-based Chinese cuisine chain Wok & Fork, where the brand is claiming to offer 50 plates of momos — six pieces in each plate — to anybody who arranges a commercial cylinder for them.
 
“It could be vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending upon the customer’s choice,” the manager at the Balmatta branch said.
 

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Topics :lpg crisisHospitality industryrestaurantsLPG cylinder price

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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