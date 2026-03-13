Serving, still: Restaurants turn to coal, wood amid LPG supply crisis

“We welcome the government’s decision, which proved much-needed relief amid ongoing LPG supply challenges. We also appreciate the commitment to additional supply measures and the close coordination between the petroleum and tourism ministries and industry stakeholders in monitoring the situation and addressing concerns,” said K B Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India.

This is despite the government on Thursday announcing that it will allocate 20 per cent of each hotel’s or restaurant’s average monthly LPG requirements.

The shortage in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has set off a crisis chain, with many restaurants having been forced to suspend operations or fall back on alternative fuels to ply their trade.

“We require 5-6 kg of coal a day and the cost is ₹70 per kg,” said a dhaba owner near Jama Masjid.

The crisis is bigger for smaller shops. For the ones surrounding Delhi’s Jama Masjid, uncertainty plagues the Iftar rush. While many eateries are shut, those running are now fully dependent on coal.

“We have very little gas left now and have arranged almost 100 kg of wood,” he said, adding, using wood would take 25-30 minutes more to finish each item.

“Wooden sticks are the only alternative for the type of dishes and curry we make,” said Aivaz Asif, owner of Delhi’s Mughlai chain Karim’s.

“If fresh supplies do not reach the market soon, more establishments may be forced to temporarily stop operations — particularly small and medium-sized eateries that operate with limited reserves.”

According to Pradeep Shetty, vice-president of The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, almost 30 per cent of the restaurants in Maharashtra alone are closed.

While the government has offered relief, the question remains on how quickly this is executed.

“The cost of a cylinder -- ₹4,500 -- went beyond our means. It takes longer to cook on coal but this is the best alternative for us,” said the owner of a restaurant selling kebab and biryani.

Suppliers of coal and wood are seeing a surge in demand.

“For us, until now it is manageable but we will have to increase our sourcing due to this rush,” a dealer from Delhi said, adding, that restaurants would require 70-100 kg coal per week, and for caterers, it would be much more.