Some of the global shipbuild­ers that the government is courting to invest in India have sought greater visibility of domestic demand, alongside key concessions to facilitate investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Over the past year, the government has approached nearly every major global shipyard, pitching a ₹70,000 crore support package approved by the Union Cabinet last year to facilitate their businesses. So far, it has secured one firm investment commitment from South Korean giant HD Hyundai group, through its shipbuilding arm HD KSOE. The firm has signed a $4 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a greenfield facility in Tuticorin.

“It is only natural that they would want visibility of demand. From our side, the government has apprised them of the plan to procure 437 vessels through multiple public-sector entities, and the tenders are being designed in a way that incentivises large players to set up shop here,” an official said.

HD KSOE, meanwhile, has sought a relaxation of domestic content norms under the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), according to officials and industry executives. The government is considering lowering the threshold from up to 40 per cent to around 20 per cent, an official said.