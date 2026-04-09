Signature Global reports 5% drop in Q4 sales bookings on weak demand

Signature Global saw a 5 per cent drop in its pre-sales to ₹1,540 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4 FY26) amid a slowdown in housing demand in its key market of Gurugram. Delhi-NCR-based realty firmsaw a 5 per cent drop in its pre-sales to ₹1,540 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4 FY26) amid a slowdown in housing demand in its key market of Gurugram.

The developer had recorded pre-sale bookings worth ₹1,620 crore in the same period last year.

The developer added that it sold 368 units in Q4 FY26, compared with 591 units in Q4 FY25. The slowdown was also mirrored in volumes, with sales area declining to 0.99 million square feet (msf), compared with 1.36 msf sold a year earlier.

For the overall FY26, Signature’s sales bookings fell 20 per cent to ₹8,220 crore from a record ₹10,290 crore in the preceding year, the developer said in a regulatory filing.

This is below Signature Global’s FY26 guidance target of ₹12,500 crore worth of sales bookings. The company had earlier stated it would not be able to meet the target in view of softening demand in the Gurugram residential market. On a full-year basis, the developer sold 2,114 units in FY26, almost half of the 4,130 units in the preceding year. However, the company’s average sales realisation increased to ₹15,250 per square foot from ₹12,457 per square foot in FY25, driven by premiumisation in sales prices across key regions. “FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth, with a strong reduction in net debt, which now stands at a historic low, and steady operational performance across key metrics. Improved sales realisations and healthy collections have further strengthened our financial position,” said Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Signature Global.

Despite the near-term softness, the management maintained a positive outlook. “The company has ₹2,770 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, reinforcing a very strong balance sheet position to strategically plan for its foreseeable future,” it said in a regulatory filing to the bourses. The company added that it has reduced its debt by 77 per cent to ₹200 crore at the end of FY26, compared to ₹880 crore at the end of FY25. It had recently received ₹1,293 crore from Millennia Realtors, a group company of Bengaluru-based RMZ Group, as consideration for the joint venture (JV).