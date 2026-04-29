Siguler Guff invests $40 million in Trimex Foods to drive expansion

Siguler Guff has invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt Ltd, the Indian franchise partner for restaurant brands including Chili’s Grill & Bar, Paul, and Cinnabon, marking the company’s first institutional funding round.

The investment by the private-equity firm, which manages more than $18 billion in assets, is aimed at supporting Trimex’s expansion across India and adding new global brands to its portfolio. The investment reflects Siguler Guff’s view that India’s organised food-services sector will see strong growth, with Trimex positioned as a scalable, founder-led platform for global brands.

“India’s food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate towards globally recognised dining experiences,” said Shaun Khubchandani, partner and co-portfolio manager, Siguler Guff, adding that Trimex offers a scalable, multi-brand platform.