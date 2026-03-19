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Sikkim govt raises DA, DR by 5% for employees, pensioners from July 1

For employees and pensioners under the revised pay structure, the DA and DR rates will go up from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, the circular added

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Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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The Sikkim government has announced a 5 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, respectively, an official notification said.

The hikes will come into retrospective effect from July 1, 2025.

As per the revised rate, the DA for employees and DR for pensioners drawing pay under pre-revised structure have been raised from 252 per cent to 257 per cent, the financial department circular issued on Wednesday said.

For employees and pensioners under the revised pay structure, the DA and DR rates will go up from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, the circular added.

The DA at these rates will also be admissible to the employees appointed on a contract basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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