Home / Industry / News / Skoda Auto India sales rise 7.5% in H1 2026 to record 38,894 units

Skoda Auto India sales rise 7.5% in H1 2026 to record 38,894 units

With the H1 2026 performance, the Skoda brand has bettered the record set in the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India said in a statement

Skoda Kylaq
The demand for the new Kushaq, updated Kodiaq, and the all-new Kodiaq RS, highlights strong market momentum, Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Ashish Gupta said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 2:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported a 7.5 per cent year-on-year sales growth in the first half of 2026 at 38,894 units, its best ever half yearly performance in the country.

With the H1 2026 performance, the Skoda brand has bettered the record set in the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

"Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Skoda brand. In 2026, we have strengthened this connection through a focused product offensive, customer-first initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Ashish Gupta said.

The demand for the new Kushaq, updated Kodiaq, and the all-new Kodiaq RS, highlights strong market momentum, he said, adding the Kylaq continues to drive volumes and the Slavia reinforces the brand's sedan legacy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Reits Association appoints KRT CEO Shirish Godbole as chairperson

Adani Green becomes first Indian firm to hit 20 GW renewable capacity

India's Q2 2026 retail leasing grows 17.6% YoY amid sustained demand: Rpt

Why Indian manufacturers fear Europe's tighter rules on metal scrap exports

Ola Electric doubles QoQ growth in Q1 FY26; June registrations at 16,144

Topics :SkodaSkoda AutoSkodaAuto

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story