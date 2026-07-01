Skoda Auto India sales rise 7.5% in H1 2026 to record 38,894 units

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported a 7.5 per cent year-on-year sales growth in the first half of 2026 at 38,894 units, its best ever half yearly performance in the country.

With the H1 2026 performance, the Skoda brand has bettered the record set in the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

"Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Skoda brand. In 2026, we have strengthened this connection through a focused product offensive, customer-first initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Ashish Gupta said.