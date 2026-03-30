SM Reit scheme PropShare Celestia's ₹244 crore IPO to open on April 10

Property Share Investment Trust, a small and medium real estate investment trust (SM Reit), has filed the offer document for the initial public offering (IPO) of PropShare Celestia, its third scheme, worth ₹244.65 crore.

The issue will open on Friday, April 10, 2026, and close on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The price band for the issue is ₹10 lakh to ₹10.50 lakh per unit. The minimum bid size is ₹10 lakh, which is also the minimum investment amount for investment in SM Reits. Bids can be made for a minimum of one unit and in multiples of one unit thereafter.

The proceeds of the issue will be used for investment across seven identified floors in Venus Stratum, a Grade A+ mixed-use commercial building located in Nehru Nagar, Ahmedabad. Project Celestia comprises a super-built-up area of 2.07 lakh square feet and is 100 per cent occupied by a listed Swedish telecommunications multinational company and a diversified base of 10 occupiers, including three Fortune Global 500 companies. Property Share stated that the high-quality and diverse tenant mix ensures a stable and reliable income stream. According to a report by JLL, within Ahmedabad's secondary business district, Nehru Nagar’s combination of strategic location, connectivity, proximity to key urban infrastructure, and strong social amenities creates an attractive investment proposition for investors.