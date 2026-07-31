Solar met over 20% of peak power demand in June quarter: CREA report

The quarterly energy snapshot report also noted that solar generation rose 37 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. It remained the fastest-growing major source of electricity generation, compared with other sources such as nuclear, wind, and coal and lignite, which grew 13 per cent, 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Hydropower generation declined 9 per cent over the same period.
“Coal and lignite contributed 369 billion units (BU) (around 70 per cent of total generation). However, coal generation grew by 9 per cent, slower than solar generation, reflecting the increasing contribution of renewable energy to India's electricity mix,” the energy think tank said.