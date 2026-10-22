Some pockets of stress emerge in India's FMCG demand ahead of Diwali

Mumbai is an exception. A distributor in the city, supplying both modern and general trade, said modern-trade sales were up 25-30 per cent, while general trade was holding steady. “We have witnessed strong stocking of FMCG products ahead of Diwali this year. In Mumbai, we are not seeing a slowdown in demand across products, including chocolates,” he said.

Growth is strongest in central India, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where demand for packaged foods is rising at high single-digit to mid-double-digit rates. “Demand is growing well, especially for edible oils. In the central region, we are seeing an increase of 15-18 per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, demand is higher by 7-8 per cent, while Bihar is witnessing growth of more than 15 per cent,” a distributor from the region said.