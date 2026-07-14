Sonowal orders tracking of every Indian seafarer amid Hormuz attacks

Amid the escalating maritime security crisis in West Asia, following attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed officials to ensure the safety of every single seafarer, irrespective of the vessel's flag.

The minister also strongly condemned the attacks on the vessels, calling them “irresponsible, unwarranted, and uncalled for”, a shipping ministry statement said.

Sonowal also said that any voyages through the strait will take place only after fresh threat assessments. He was chairing a review meeting with officials of the shipping and external affairs ministries, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, and other key maritime agencies to review the evolving security environment across the Persian Gulf.

The minister ordered real-time and vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer, and round-the-clock coordination. The review meeting took place following the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz. The two vessels together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46. According to government statements, one Indian seafarer lost his life, while another sustained injuries aboard MT Al Bahiyah. On MT Mombasa, nine Indian nationals were injured, including two who remain seriously injured. “India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels. These have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers ensuring the proper functioning of global supply chains, have suffered due to these irresponsible, unwarranted and uncalled-for attacks,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal asked officials to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on every vessel, irrespective of its flag, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman. “The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call, and the availability of food, fuel, medicines, and communication facilities,” the ministry said. The government will also appoint a dedicated liaison officer for every Indian seafarer affected by the crisis. Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements, and other compensation.