South India's industry engine slows as Bengal, Assam workers stay back

Industry representatives say the shortages are forcing companies to reconsider their labour strategies amid changing migration patterns. “Every industry in South India is affected by this,” said G Ramesh, chairman of the Layam group, which supplies skilled manpower to more than 65 companies across India. “The developments taking place in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will have a cascading impact. Governments and industries in the South may have to revisit the way labour is managed.”