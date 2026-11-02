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Spandana Sphoorty reports ₹7.8 crore cyber fraud involving 82 accounts

The microfinance lender said unauthorised transactions were made from one of its bank accounts on November 1, and it has sought fund recovery and the freezing of beneficiary accounts

Cyber fraud
Spandana Sphoorty said it had insurance coverage for cyber fraud and was filing a claim with its insurer
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial on Monday said it had identified a cyber fraud involving unauthorised transactions worth approximately ₹7.8 crore from one of its bank accounts on November 1.
 
The transactions were carried out through multiple transfers to 82 beneficiary accounts, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Following the discovery, the company stopped the affected services in its production environment and reported the matter to its bank, seeking reversal of the transactions and the freezing of the beneficiary accounts. It has also requested a detailed investigation into the incident.
 
The company registered a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 1 and said it was informing other appropriate authorities.
 
Spandana Sphoorty said it had insurance coverage for cyber fraud and was filing a claim with its insurer.
 
The company is investigating the incident and will inform the stock exchanges of further developments, including any recoveries and the outcome of the investigation, as the inquiry progresses. The identities of those involved in the fraud are under investigation, according to the filing.
 
The incident comes amid a series of cybersecurity concerns across India's banking and financial services sector. State Bank of India (SBI) is investigating the suspected exposure of customer data on the dark web, with a preliminary analysis identifying 3,897 customer records containing personal information. Separately, AU Small Finance Bank is investigating a potential data leak involving a software-as-a-service platform hosted by Salesforce that holds limited information on its vehicle loan customers. Earlier in the year, Bank of Baroda had also reported unauthorised access to certain data through a compromised employee email account.
 
The developments come after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a critical advisory in October warning of cyberattack campaigns targeting NBFCs, digital lending platforms and other financial services entities through compromised payment and disbursement application programming interfaces (APIs). 
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Topics :Cyber fraudCyber fraud transactionsmicrofinance firmsmicrofinance institutionsmicrofinance industry

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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