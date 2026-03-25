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Spirituality remains key driver for travel in Asia, India ranks top: Report

Spirituality continues to shape travel choices in Asia, with Indian travellers leading the region in planning faith-based trips, according to a report by Agoda

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In a report outlining the travel outlook for 2026, the platform said that Indian travellers are the most likely in Asia to plan trips for spiritual purposes this year.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 5:27 PM IST
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Faith, tradition, and spirituality continue to be major drivers of travel in Asia, stated a new report by online travel platform Agoda.
 
In a report outlining the travel outlook for 2026, the platform said that Indian travellers are the most likely in Asia to plan trips for spiritual purposes this year. 
"Nearly one in five Indian travellers (19 per cent) expect to take a spiritually motivated trip in 2026, the highest share among Asian markets surveyed, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand, respectively," it stated. 
Last year, Prayagraj recorded a 233 per cent increase in accommodation searches on the platform between January and February during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Further, during Holi this year, destinations known for temple rituals and celebrations saw a rise in travel interest. 
While Pushkar recorded a 195 per cent rise in accommodation searches, Vrindavan saw a rise of 126 per cent, followed by a 109 per cent rise in Mathura.
 
"Spiritual travel has long been part of India’s travel culture, and the findings reflect how faith continues to influence travel decisions across the country," said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda.

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Topics :Indian travellersReligious tourismglobal travel industry

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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