Spirituality remains key driver for travel in Asia, India ranks top: Report

Faith, tradition, and spirituality continue to be major drivers of travel in Asia, stated a new report by online travel platform Agoda.

In a report outlining the travel outlook for 2026, the platform said that Indian travellers are the most likely in Asia to plan trips for spiritual purposes this year.

"Nearly one in five Indian travellers (19 per cent) expect to take a spiritually motivated trip in 2026, the highest share among Asian markets surveyed, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand, respectively," it stated.

Last year, Prayagraj recorded a 233 per cent increase in accommodation searches on the platform between January and February during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Further, during Holi this year, destinations known for temple rituals and celebrations saw a rise in travel interest.