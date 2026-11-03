Spot power prices jump 149% to ₹6.66 per unit in October on demand surge

Power prices in the spot market have touched record highs, driven by abnormally high demand due to El Niño-induced warm weather and a below-normal monsoon. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) on the India Energy Exchange (IEX) registered a 149 per cent year-on-year increase, rising to ₹6.66 per unit in October 2026 from ₹2.67 per unit in October 2025.

Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market (RTM) stood at ₹5.78 per unit, rising 112 per cent over the same month last year.

India's largest power exchange, in its monthly market update, said that demand-supply dynamics remained volatile even during October. "Warmer weather due to El Niño and below-normal monsoon rainfall, resulted in strong power demand in the first half, while cooler weather, rainfall and the impact of Cyclone Arnab led to an easing of demand during the latter days of the month," it said.

This rise in power demand also drove buy bids in DAM up 265 per cent year-on-year, resulting in an increase in prices, said IEX. The higher power demand seen in September continued in October as well. In September, the price in DAM was ₹7.3 per unit, an increase of 105 per cent compared with the same month last year. The RTM price also rose 108 per cent YoY to ₹6.9 per unit during September. "The sharp increase (in October) was also attributable to the low base of the corresponding month last year, when power demand was relatively lower," said IEX. However, higher supply liquidity during periods of subdued demand resulted in near-zero prices in the RTM across multiple time blocks, it added.