Stable repo rate to sustain housing demand, office leasing momentum

The real estate sector has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, saying policy continuity will help sustain homebuyer confidence and support demand across residential and commercial segments amid global uncertainties.

Industry stakeholders said the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) status quo stance provides predictability on borrowing costs at a time when geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices continue to cloud the macroeconomic outlook.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, at CBRE, said the decision reflects the resilience of the domestic economy and supports real estate demand momentum.

“A steady repo rate continues to anchor homebuyer sentiment by keeping equated monthly instalments (EMIs) predictable and manageable,” he said, adding that moderation in inflation could further strengthen consumer purchasing power and drive sustained demand across residential as well as commercial real estate segments. Echoing similar views, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director (MD) of Knight Frank India, said the decision reinforces stability at a time of global uncertainty and supports affordability for homebuyers. “With financing costs remaining steady, prospective buyers are better positioned to evaluate and commit to long-term investments such as homeownership,” he said, adding that the absence of rate volatility provides developers greater confidence in planning project pipelines.

The announcement comes at a time when India’s residential real estate market showed signs of moderation in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1 2026), with sales declining 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 84,827 units, according to Knight Frank. In contrast, office leasing rose 6 per cent YoY to 29.9 million square feet, a quarterly high. Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said the move was largely expected, given the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, but it provides relief to borrowers by keeping EMIs unchanged even as the market activity remains resilient. The housing market is well-positioned for renewed momentum as consumer sentiment improves alongside greater macroeconomic clarity, Puri added.

Developers also said policy continuity supports investment sentiment and reinforces confidence among homebuyers despite near-term uncertainties. Ramani Sastri, chairman and managing director of Sterling Developers, said stable interest rates create a supportive environment for the sector and help sustain long-term buyer confidence. “Homebuyers are currently driven by long-term confidence rather than short-term rate fluctuations,” he said, adding that a future rate cut would further boost affordability and investments across the sector. Commercial real estate players said steady borrowing costs are also likely to support leasing activity and expansion plans by occupiers. Manas Mehrotra, founder of 315Work Avenue, said stable rates provide predictability for long-term investment decisions and support demand for managed and flexible workspaces as companies expand their office footprints.