Stakeholders flag MRP distortions in healthcare, call for reforms

He pointed to significant disparities between manufacturing or import costs and retail prices of medical devices, citing examples where products are priced several times higher than the base cost. According to him, such pricing structures distort competition and incentivise higher trade margins across the supply chain over affordability.

Participants noted that the issue is particularly acute in healthcare, where patients have limited choice and are dependent on prescriptions and hospital procurement decisions. Several speakers described the current system as misleading for consumers, with wide variations in discounts across retail channels further adding to confusion over what constitutes a “fair price”.