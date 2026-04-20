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Stakeholders flag MRP distortions in healthcare, call for reforms

Industry experts and consumer groups highlight inflated pricing and lack of transparency in healthcare MRPs, urging regulatory intervention for fair pricing

Medical Device, Medical kits
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Participants noted that the issue is particularly acute in healthcare, where patients have limited choice and are dependent on prescriptions and hospital procurement decisions
Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
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Concerns over inflated pricing and lack of transparency in India’s maximum retail price (MRP) system, particularly in healthcare, were flagged during a stakeholder consultation, with industry representatives, legal experts and consumer activists urging urgent reforms.
 
The discussion centred on the argument that MRP, originally intended as a consumer protection mechanism, has gradually morphed into an inflated ceiling price rather instead of a fair benchmark. 
 
Patients in India ,especially in hospital settings, rarely have the ability to negotiate prices and are often charged the full MRP, unlike other consumer markets, said Rajiv Nath, managing director of Hindustan Syringe and Medical Devices.
 
He pointed to significant disparities between manufacturing or import costs and retail prices of medical devices, citing examples where products are priced several times higher than the base cost. According to him, such pricing structures distort competition and incentivise higher trade margins across the supply chain over affordability.
 
Participants noted that the issue is particularly acute in healthcare, where patients have limited choice and are dependent on prescriptions and hospital procurement decisions. Several speakers described the current system as misleading for consumers, with wide variations in discounts across retail channels further adding to confusion over what constitutes a “fair price”.
 
Legal experts at the consultation highlighted that while selling above MRP is prohibited, there is little regulatory oversight on how this price is determined. This leaves room for potential misuse, with consumer advocates arguing that this gap may amount to an unfair trade practice in certain cases.
 
The discussion concluded with calls for a more transparent pricing framework, potentially linking MRP to a rational margin over production or landed costs. Participants also stressed the need for stronger regulatory intervention, periodic reviews and wider stakeholder consultation to ensure patient protection, affordability and accountability in the healthcare market.

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Topics :MRPhealthcareHealthcare in India

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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