Stamp of modernity: India Post aims to go from logistics to hangout hub

“We’re exploring many ideas within leasing for monetisation and real estate management — whether we can add additional floors in post offices, utilise the floor area optimally and also utilise vacant land,” the minister added.

Real estate management is part of reforms spurred by the view that India Post, with its huge network spanning mail, parcel services, savings accounts, life insurance, and citizen-services, has the potential to emerge as a major logistics and communication firm.

The initial steps to turn India Post towards profitability have been taken with the injection of ₹5,786 crore for modernising the information technology backbone of the postal network from FY23 to FY30. This includes building intelligent platforms, and interconnected and integrated postal and financial services. The target is to double revenue growth from ₹2,100 crore in FY26 to over ₹4,000 crore in FY27 and finally break even over next five years.